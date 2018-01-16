Wichita woman escapes kidnapper, says Quik Trip employees are heroes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The internet is a world of its own. and some would say social media is a world of its own, a place where people can connect, and even sell things.

For one Wichita woman, social media became a nightmare when police say she was trying make some quick cash on Monday.

Police say the alleged victim was trying to sell a ring online and she was using Facebook to do it. They say a potential buyer contacted her and they agreed on a meeting place.

Police say the woman met the man, now named a suspect, at Jimmy Johns on Hillside, but when he got in the car they say he pulled a gun and made her drive around town. The victim, who didn’t want to do an on-camera interview tells KSN she asked the man if she could stop off to use the bathroom.

They ended up at Quik Trip on East Douglas.

Bryan Olvera is an employee who was there at the time and he says the woman came busting through the doors.

“She came in here and snapped her finger and I think she said help,” he explains.

Olvera says they rushed her back to the safe room in the back of the store and called 911. That’s when he says he realized how serious the situation was.

“My manager said he had a gun and then he just like started walking…but like before that he came in a couple of times but we didn’t know it was him,” says Olvera.

Police came but by the time they got there they say the suspect got away.

But the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, says the people at Quik Trip saved her.

“I don’t really think we are heroes but I think Quik Trip was a safe place that was really smart what she did,” says Olvera.

Police say they have dealt with four other cases like this in the last two weeks.

They say if you plan to meet and sell something, do it in a public place and let your friends know where you are.

Police say you can even do it at a police substation.