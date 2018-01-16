Wichita State Women’s Basketball crushes SMU 66-43

WICHITA, Kan. – A balanced scoring attack combined with a smothering defensive effort pushed Wichita State past SMU in dominating fashion, 66-43, Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena for the team’s third straight win.

Wichita State (8-12, 3-3) upped its winning streak to three in a row, tying a season best. The Shockers also set a new season high with seven made three-pointers in 11 tries (63.6 percent).

Angiee Tompkins led a group of four Shockers in double-figures with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Rangie Bessard (15 points, nine rebounds), Cesaria Ambrosio (11) and Diamond Lockhart (10) rounded out the double-figure scorers. Ambrosio now has consecutive games of 10 or more points, as she also added five boards and five assists.

The Shockers finished the game out-shooting the Mustangs 51 percent to 27 percent and dominated the battle of the boards, 37-27. Wichita State handed out 17 assists on 25 made field goals and outscored SMU, 24-7 in points off turnovers.

McKenzie Adams led all players with 22 points, but needed 20 attempts to get there.

1st Quarter

A 13-0 Shocker run gave Wichita State an early 20-7 lead to open the game. A score inside and two free throws from Angiee Tompkins followed by a trio of three-pointers from Lockhart and Ambrosio built the double-digit lead.

For the second straight game, Wichita State started strong from long range. The Shockers hit their first four attempts from downtown.

The Shockers finished the period shooting 62 percent overall with seven assists on eight made field goals. Lockhart and Tompkins led the attack with six points apiece.

2nd Quarter

Wichita State missed five of its first six attempts to start the second, but still led SMU by 12 near the midway point. The lead would get to as many as 16 at the 4:00 minute mark after a Tompkins turnaround jumper.

Tompkins was the first Shocker to hit double-figures in only nine minutes of action. All 10 of her first half points came in a different form, as she showed off her versatility.

SMU scored the final four points of the period to cut the Shocker lead to 33-22 at the break. Wichita State hit 5-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc on the way to a 50 percent clip overall.

On the defensive end, WSU held the Mustangs to 29.2 percent shooting and outrebounded SMU, 18-12, despite SMU having a noticeable size advantage.

3rd Quarter

Wichita State pushed its lead right back to 16 just two and a half minutes into the third after a three-point play from Bessard.

An 8-0 run gave the Shockers their largest lead, 51-30, with less than a minute remaining in the quarter. Bessard scored 11 of the team’s 20 points in the quarter to lead the charge. Ambrosio (5) and Lockhart (4) combined to round out the scoring.

Through three quarters, SMU was still hitting less than 30 percent of its field goal attempts, while the Shockers were knocking down 51 percent of their attempts.

4th Quarter

WSU would lead by as many as 24 in the final quarter, but sloppy play led to five turnovers to open the period. With 4:00 minutes left, the Mustangs had trimmed their deficit to 18, 56-38, after a steal and score from Adams.

SMU bumped its run to 9-0 after two free throws from Adams, but still faced a 15-point deficit and only 3:20 on the clock.

Back-to-back buckets from Tompkins and Bessard would extend the lead back to 20, essentially sealing the win for Wichita State.

Up Next

Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena for the final game of the homestand, to host RV/#25 USF on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.