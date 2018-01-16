Wichita police captain placed on leave after being accused of shoving youth referee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police captain was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of pushing a teenage referee.

The confrontation happened Saturday at a game in Augusta. A video of the incident was shared online and to KSN News. The officer was off-duty at the time.

RELATED LINK | Dispute at youth basketball game involved off-duty WPD officer

Officer Charley Davidson addressed the incident on Tuesday after KSN News pressed for more about the incident.

“We will be reviewing the incident to see if any policies were violated,” said officer Charley Davidson. “The Wichita Police Department staff member involved has been put on paid administrative leave at this time pending the investigation of an outside agency and also an internal review.”

The Augusta Police Department is investigating the incident.

“I know the chief does expect on and off-duty to be professional at all times,” added Davidson.

Wichita police confirmed that the off-duty officer involved in the dispute at youth basketball game, has been placed on paid administrative leave. More on @KSNNews — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) January 16, 2018

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.