Wichita police captain placed on leave after being accused of shoving youth referee

By and Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Parent video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police captain was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of pushing a teenage referee.

The confrontation happened Saturday at a game in Augusta. A video of the incident was shared online and to KSN News. The officer was off-duty at the time.

RELATED LINK | Dispute at youth basketball game involved off-duty WPD officer

Officer Charley Davidson addressed the incident on Tuesday after KSN News pressed for more about the incident.

“We will be reviewing the incident to see if any policies were violated,” said officer Charley Davidson. “The Wichita Police Department staff member involved has been put on paid administrative leave at this time pending the investigation of an outside agency and also an internal review.”

The Augusta Police Department is investigating the incident.

“I know the chief does expect on and off-duty to be professional at all times,” added Davidson.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s