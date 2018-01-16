Shocker Nation helping Wichita State feel at home

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Wichita State prepares for tomorrow’s game against SMU, the Shockers are coming off back-to-back road wins over East Carolina and Tulsa. No matter where the team has played so far this season in the American, there’s always been a lot of black and yellow in the stands.

That support will obviously be magnified tomorrow at Koch Arena, but the Shockers are enjoying feeling like no matter where they play, Shocker Nation will be present. Tomorrow’s tip-off is at 6 p.m., and be sure to tune into KSN all evening for coverage before, during, and after the game!

