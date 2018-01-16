School systems, colleges cancel classes because of cold

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Low temperatures and dangerous wind chills are closing schools across Kansas.

The school systems canceling classes Tuesday include Wichita, Lawrence, El Dorado, Salina, Wamego and McPherson. Several Johnson County schools, including Shawnee Mission, Olathe and Blue Valley, had previously scheduled a professional development day for teachers on Tuesday.

In some areas, forecasters were predicting wind chills of nearly 20 below. Some colleges also canceled classes, including Wichita State University and Emporia State University.

