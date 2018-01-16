Sale of ring on Facebook leads to Wichita woman taken by force

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman who offered a ring for sale on Facebook was confronted by a man with a gun when she met with the buyer.

According to Wichita police, the 24-year-old woman met a man at the Jimmy John’s restaurant in the 500 block of North Hillside around 6 p.m. Monday to sell her ring. She said the man got into her car, showed a handgun and forced her to drive to several locations around town, though they did not elaborate where.

Officer Charley Davidson said the woman ended up at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of E Douglas around 8:00 p.m. where she was able to make a call to police and the suspect fled with her ring and cell phone.

Police report that a potential suspect has been identified and officers are now working to locate the man.

Officials are urging the public to arrange exchanges for sales inside public, well-lit locations and always be cautious and take someone with you.

