Public speaks out about police and officer-involved shootings at city council meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council dealt with a slew of hot button topics like officer-involved shootings.

Several people questioned Wichita policies on shootings in the wake of a swatting call allegedly made by Tyler Barriss. Barriss is now held on bond in Wichita.

The call led police to fatally shooting Andrew Finch. The people who spoke Tuesday asked for more transparency from the police department.

“We are asking that you give Chief Gordon Ramsay the tools, the opportunity, and motivation to work with the public in oversight in the changing of these police, initial training, in-service training, use of force, shoot, don’t shoot situations, everything you can imagine in this police operations,” said William Stover, Wichita resident.

Stover was just one of many residents to speak in front of the council

Police have not identified the officer in the deadly shooting, but they said he is on administrative leave.

