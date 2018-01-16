Psycho Bingo For the WAGS Dogs

We Are Grateful Sanctuary (WAGS) along with Mosley Street Melodrama are going to host a Psycho Bingo for the dogs from the multi-dog situation in Goddard.

Bingo will January 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m.

Bingo is $20 for all games per person, and $5 for each additional blackout card. Dinner is $10 per person. The menu has been posted. A baked potato bar, with variety of toppings, salad, and a dessert bar.

Please call Mosley Street Melodrama at 316-263-0222, to reserve your seats. When calling, please advise if you will be eating as well.

For more information, click here.

