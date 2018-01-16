Kansas State’s Winston Dimel to transfer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State junior fullback Winston Dimel has decided to transfer for his final season of eligibility.

Dimel, who was either a first-team Big 12 or second-team Big 12 selection each of his three years as a starter, had five touchdowns in 2017. His father Dana Dimel was the offensive coordinator for Kansas State until he accepted the head coaching position at UTEP last month.

Winston Dimel is considering UTEP as his next destination, as well as Missouri, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.