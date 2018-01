WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt and her band are coming to Intrust Bank Arena on May 24.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. at selecaseat.com and are $99.00 and $65.00 plus fees.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.