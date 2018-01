(KSNW) – Schanee Anderson from the Sedgwick County Zoo stops by to show off an ornate box turtle and events to keep you warm at the zoo.

Winter Wednesdays are happening until the end of February, On those days admission is only $3.

On January 27th. the zoo will have “Coffee with a Hint of Conversation”. That will take place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.