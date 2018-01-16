Flu season may get worse

NBC News Published: Updated:

(NBC News) – This year’s flu season has come on so strong, so fast, the Centers for Disease Control postponed a meeting on nuclear preparedness, originally scheduled for Tuesday, and met instead about the flu.

Most people with the flu recover, but it can kill otherwise healthy people. 58-year-old Joe Morrison of Florida just last Wednesday seemed healthy.

“Thursday morning, he’s in the hospital. On Friday night, he was responding to people. But a few hours later he had a stroke and that was it,” said his friend Steve Overton.

Even though this year’s flu shot is not doing a great job of preventing cases, experts say the vaccine can help prevent flu deaths.

“There’s still a lot more flu to go this year, maybe even 13 weeks more of flu activity,” said Dr. Dan Jernigan of the CDC.

 

