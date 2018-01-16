City council advances plan to change public alcohol consumption

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A change to alcohol consumption in Old Town is moving further.

The council voted 6-0 to move forward on an ordinance that would allow people to safely walk around outdoors and between with their drinks. The state decided last year that this would be legal in designated areas.

The motion will go before the council once again within the next 30 days, but they say they believe it will pass with little to no changes.

