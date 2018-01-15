Wichita State 7th, Kansas 10th in latest AP Top 25 poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite winning games against East Carolina and Tulsa, the Shockers dropped two spots to seventh in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Kansas moved up two spots to 10th after wins against Iowa State and Kansas State.

Villanova is No. 1, Virginia rises to No. 2 and Purdue moves up to No. 3 in a week of changes in the AP Top 25 .

The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East) moved back into the No. 1 spot last week and received 63 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday.

Virginia (15-1, 4-0 ACC) moved up a spot this week and earned a first-place vote after West Virginia’s loss to No. 8 Texas Tech, the Cavaliers’ highest ranking since 2014-15.

Purdue had the other No. 1 vote and climbed two spots for its highest ranking since 2009-10, with Oklahoma and Duke rounding out the top 5.

West Virginia dropped four spots to No. 6 and Michigan State dropped five spots to No. 9 after losing to rival Michigan.