Wichita kids spend their snow day helping others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 10-year-old Hunter Fershing and his best bud Chris Ibbetson are shoveling snow for their neighbors today.

“Yea, the community just does so much for me so I wanted to give back,” said Hunter Fershing.

Both Fershing and Ibbetson say they are braving the snow for free today and their neighbors have definitely appreciated their efforts.

“When we did that house, that nice lady actually offered us McDonald’s and offered to pay but we said no thank you,” said Fershing.

It was a no to the money but a strong yes for the McDonald’s. The boys say this isn’t their first time shoveling snow but today seemed like a great day to put their snow skills to the test.

“So we’ve done this house, this house, this house and now we’re starting on this one,” explained Fershing.

So far the boys have shoveled snow and cleaned driveways for 10 homes in their neighborhood.

“We both like helping people so this just seemed like a good idea.”

Both boys were happy to announce that they received a few bucks from a neighbor that refused to let them work for free.

“They paid us five dollar bills and we’re like so happy about that. We weren’t expecting to get paid. We just thought this would be a good idea the community.”

The boys say they hope to be able to help their neighbors shovel snow throughout the winter.

