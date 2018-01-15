Why some school districts are closing school Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Thousands of students will get a day off tomorrow due to the frigid temps.

USD 259 announced around 6 p.m. its decision to cancel school tomorrow. A decision that is so rare that school officials say they can’t remember the last time cold weather was specifically the reason schools were closed.

Spokesperson Susan Arensman says it comes down to communication.

She says department heads communicate and some even get out and drive the roads to determine how the weather will impact travel, safety and operations.

It became a safety issue for students to be at the bus stop tomorrow she says.

Last week school officials spoke about how often they evaluate whether conditions last week.

Darren Munci, Operations Division Director, said “This is one of the toughest decisions we have to make. Quite frankly we spend nearly all day every day monitoring the weather.”

