West Wichita food store robbed by man with pepper spray

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A west Wichita convenience store was robbed late Monday morning. The robbery occurred at the H Food Mart in the 100 block of W. 21st Street about 111:20 a.m.

Wichita Police said in an email when officers arrived on the scene a store employee reported an unknown man entered the store and pepper-sprayed her. The robber took her purse and cigarettes from the businesses before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-292-1111. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.