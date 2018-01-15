West Wichita food store robbed by man with pepper spray

Photo of a robbery suspect who robbed the H Food Mart in West 21st St. North on January 15, 2018. (Photo courtesy Wichita Police Dept.)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A west Wichita convenience store was robbed late Monday morning. The robbery occurred at the H Food Mart in the 100 block of W. 21st Street about 111:20 a.m.

Wichita Police said in an email when officers arrived on the scene a store employee reported an unknown man entered the store and pepper-sprayed her. The robber took her purse and cigarettes from the businesses before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-292-1111.  All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

