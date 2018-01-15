UKIP leader breaks up with girlfriend over racist texts

Meghan Markle waves to the crowd as she leaves after a visit with Britain's Prince Harry to the Reprezent 107.3 FM radio station in Brixton, south London, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The royal couple visited Tuesday to see the station's work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact. (AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski, Pool)

LONDON (AP) – The leader of the anti-EU U.K. Independence Party says he has broken up with his girlfriend after she made racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle.

Henry Bolton said Monday that “the romantic side” of his relationship with 25-year-old Jo Marney was over.

But the 54-year-old former soldier told ITV that he would not resign as party chief.

Marney, who describes herself as a model and actor, was suspended from UKIP after the Mail on Sunday newspaper published text messages to a friend in which she said Markle would “taint” the royal family.

Marney has apologized for the “shocking language,” but says her words were taken out of context.

UKIP helped drive Britain’s decision in 2016 to leave the European Union, but has struggled since then to retain support.

