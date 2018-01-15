Stabbing in Seward Co. leaves 1 man injured, suspect in custody

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A Liberal man is recovering while another man is behind bars following a stabbing in Seward County Saturday night.

According to Liberal Police Captain Patrick McClurg, the stabbing happened around 8:41 p,m in the 700 block of N. Grant. McClurg said the victim, a 29-year-old man, reported getting into an argument with his 21-year-old roommate when he was attacked with a knife.

The victim sustained at least one stab wound and multiple defensive wounds. He was taken to Southwest Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify several witnesses of the attack and the evidence at the scene and the witness statement were consistent with the victim’s account.

The suspect was found at a home in the 200 block of W. 6th Street and taken into custody without incident. He has been booked into Seward County Jail for attempted first-degree murder, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

