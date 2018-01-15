Stabbing in Seward Co. leaves 1 man injured, suspect in custody

By Published:

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A Liberal man is recovering while another man is behind bars following a stabbing in Seward County Saturday night.

According to Liberal Police Captain Patrick McClurg, the stabbing happened around 8:41 p,m in the 700 block of N. Grant. McClurg said the victim, a 29-year-old man, reported getting into an argument with his 21-year-old roommate when he was attacked with a knife.

The victim sustained at least one stab wound and multiple defensive wounds. He was taken to Southwest Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify several witnesses of the attack and the evidence at the scene and the witness statement were consistent with the victim’s account.

The suspect was found at a home in the 200 block of W. 6th Street and taken into custody without incident. He has been booked into Seward County Jail for attempted first-degree murder, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s