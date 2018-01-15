Slow going on Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slow down and take it easy, or you may end up in the ditch. Or worse.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported more than three dozen accidents by 11:00 a.m. and troopers were all out on the roads taking reports and helping stranded motorists.

And at the Wichita Driving School, the owner said bad weather is the perfect teaching tool.

“Keep in mind, these conditions are not good, and you have to drive accordingly,” says Mike Johnson, Owner of the Wichita Driving School. “But then somebody goes by about 55 miles and hour and you’re going about 30? That’s really bad. You’ve got to watch out for those folks. You want to make sure you slow down, increase your following distance, change lanes at a gentle pace. You want to brake early and gently. You don’t want to have anything sudden happen.”

As students learn, experienced drivers out in the weather say, yes, keeping it slow has kept them out of an accident.

“Well, I slid once. Pulling out of the parking lot, there was a lot of ice, it was completely frozen over,” says Marquita. “But, yeah, just don’t panic when you slide.”

Troopers working accidents have been warning people since the weather got cold, a little slower can make all the difference between being late or not being somewhere at all because of an accident.

“When it does get cold weather, the roads are going to get slick, obviously,” said Trooper George Downs with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “We do want to make sure they are slowing down, taking more time, not following so close. So do make sure you increase the distance from the person in front of you.”

Downs says the roads that have cleared during the day, some will freeze again. And, if you are in an accident that requires medical help, do not hesitate to call 911.

“Speeds are a big thing as well,” said Downs. “Just keep that in mind.”

