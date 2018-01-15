One person injured in Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was injured in an apartment fire in northeast Wichita Monday night. The fire occurred at the Brickstone At Woodlawn Apartments in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn.

A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor told KSN firefighters were dispatched to an apartment in the complex after a caller reported a cooking fire. A short time later, Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene after firefighters reported one person was injured in the fire.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious burns.

Fire officials did not give a damage estimate to the apartment and its contents.