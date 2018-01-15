Nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr.

In this Aug. 28, 1963 photo, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gestures during his "I Have a Dream" speech as he addresses thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. onths before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous I Have a Dream speech to hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington in 1963, he fine-tuned his civil rights message before a much smaller audience in North Carolina. Reporters had covered Kings 55-minute speech at a high school gymnasium in Rocky Mount on Nov. 27, 1962, but a recording wasnt known to exist until English professor Jason Miller found an aging reel-to-reel tape in the towns public library. (AP Photo)

(CNN) – Today the nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights icon would have been 89 years old, if alive today.

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, and this year, it falls on his actual birthday, January 15. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983.

Government offices and the U.S. Stock Market are closed today.

President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by doing “acts of civic work and community service.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929. He was killed in April of 1968. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

