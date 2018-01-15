(CNN) – Today the nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights icon would have been 89 years old, if alive today.

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, and this year, it falls on his actual birthday, January 15. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983.

Government offices and the U.S. Stock Market are closed today.

President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by doing “acts of civic work and community service.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929. He was killed in April of 1968. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.