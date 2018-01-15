Frigid temperatures cause car problems for drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ice, snow and the wind combined for a rough time Monday for anyone who didn’t have the option of staying indoors.

Staying out the cold wasn’t an option for Shelby Bushey.

The AAA Roadside Assistance driver has been responding to calls caused by the cold.

“Mostly it’s more batteries issues-a lot of battery issues, people are having a hard time starting their cars, or they have frozen doors. their locks are frozen,” said Bushey.

He says car batteries usually last three to five years and it’s important to check them, especially before we reach freezing temperatures.

“It’s good to maintenance them,” said Bushey. “Some of them are self-maintenance. you get- just make sure there’s no corrosion on it.”

AAA recommends running the car for 15 minutes before you drive to keep those batteries in good working order.

Another problem Monday was that one driver found himself out in the cold when he locked himself out.

“I’m trying to start the car so when I start it on I shut the door then and the car did lock in myself,” said Alfredo Cabrles, a driver. “We tried to open it again and it just not open anymore.”

He wasn’t the only one.

“I had gotten in to warm up the car a little bit and then someone else who was trying to help me we locked ourselves out,” said Talicia Harris, a driver.

If you do find yourself stranded, Bushey encourages you to be prepared if you have to wait until he arrives to help.

“If you’re vehicles not running, have something warm, have a blanket you know,” he said. “Have something that prepares you, so that if you do get stranded, you’re kept warm.”