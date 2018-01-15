Florida man killed after being struck by car on I-70 in Saline Co.

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Florida man has died after being struck by a car in Saline County Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cody Nordlund, 35, of New Port Richey, Florida, was walking eastbound in the driving lane of I-70 when he was hit by a car.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. approximately east of I-135 on I-70.

Nordlund was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not suffer any injuries.

