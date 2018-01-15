Florida man killed after being struck by car on I-70 in Saline Co.

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Florida man has died after being struck by a car in Saline County Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cody Nordlund, 35, of New Port Richey, Florida, was walking eastbound in the driving lane of I-70 when he was hit by a car.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. approximately east of I-135 on I-70.

Nordlund was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not suffer any injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s