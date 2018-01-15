Firefighters battling massive hotel fire in Lawrence

Video courtesy KSHB-TV

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire fighters are battling a massive hotel fire in Lawrence.

The fire is at the America’s Best Value Inn on McDonald Drive, about a mile and a half north of the KU campus. Firefighters have been on the scene since shortly before noon.

Initial crews could not get the fire under control and more trucks and crews arrived, but they had to back out and fight the blaze from outside of the building.

Fire officials also cleared people away in case the building collapsed. Parts of the building have collapsed.

So far, we have not heard of any injuries. We will keep monitoring the situation and bring you any updates as needed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.