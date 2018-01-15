Firefighters battle massive hotel fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire fighters battled a massive hotel fire in Lawrence Monday.

The fire destroyed the America’s Best Value Inn on McDonald Drive, about a mile and a half north of the KU campus. Firefighters arrived on the scene since shortly before noon.

Initial crews could not get the fire under control and more trucks and crews arrived, but they had to back out and fight the blaze from outside of the building.

Additional units were called in from the Wakarusa, Overland Park, and Lenexa fire departments

Fire officials also cleared people away in case the building collapsed. Parts of the building have collapsed.

Investigators say fire crews probably will be on the scene all night.

No cause for the fire has yet been determined.

