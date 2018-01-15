Family on shooting victim: “He’s a very nice, generous person.”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday evening we told you about the 26-year-old man who was shot while on a ladder taking down Christmas decorations.

This afternoon Wichita Police say a suspect is now in custody.

It happened in the 3800 of East Cessna, which is near Pawnee and Hillside.

Elvin Alvarez says the man shot last night is his wife’s niece’s husband, Ever Chavez.

He says he wasn’t there when he was shot, but rushed to the home after he heard about what happened.

Elvin Alvarez says he visited Ever Chavez just before we started this interview.

His son stayed with us to translate what his dad could say about Sunday night.

“The victim, he saw the guy pointing the gun at him so he started going down the ladder, really quickly,” said Elvin Alvarez, Wichita.

This, he says, is when Ever was shot. He says Ever didn’t know the suspect, and described his family member as a person who doesn’t get into trouble.

“He’s an excellent person, he’s a very nice, generous person,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez says Ever and his wife are expecting a child, and he is a step father as well.

Wichita Police say a second victim, a 50-year-old man, was almost hit when a bullet hit the door next to him.

Neighbors say they were shocked by what happened.

“Two cop in one car, you know they drive by that’s it, last night surprised me ambulance and police,” said Sang Sengvilay, Wichita.

Alvarez says he’s thankful it wasn’t a different outcome that night.

“Thank god that nothing else happened to him because it would have been a big, big bad thing for our family,” said Alvarez.

The suspect in custody is a 29-year-old man and police say he was found close by to the home, in the 3800 block of East Cessna.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.