Bessard Collects American Player of the Week Honor

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State senior forward Rangie Bessard was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after leading the Shockers to victories over Memphis and Tulane last week.

The Rosharon, Texas, native averaged 21.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field in Wichita State’s two games.

Bessard led the Shockers with her team-leading sixth double-double (24 points, 10 rebounds) of the season in Wednesday’s win over Memphis. She followed that game with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks to power Wichita State past Tulane – the team’s first true road win of the season.

With her 18 points at Tulane, Bessard moved into 13th place on the WSU all-time scoring list.

This is the first American Player of the Week honor for Bessard after being named to the weekly honor roll twice.