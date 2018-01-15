3 injured in building fire in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people are injured after a building fire in southwest Wichita.

According to Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow, two people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and one other person was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The back of the building.

The fire was at Fleet Maintenance, a full-service repair shop.

Chief Snow said employees inside the building heard a boom and then saw a fireball. She said the employees self-evacuated.

When fire crews arrived on the scene they were able to know the fire out fairly quickly.

