WSU police investigating after rape on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Police are investigating after a student reported being raped in December.

Interim WSU Police Chief Robert Hinshaw said the investigation is ongoing.

According to reports confirmed by Hinshaw, the sexual assault happened on December 2 at The Flats on WSU’s campus. The student who was raped reported the incident six days later.

No arrest has been made, however, there is a known suspect who does not live or work in the Wichita area.

