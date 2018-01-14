Sheriff: Casino shuttle boat ablaze, all 50 passengers safe

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy New Port Richey Police Department/CNN)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities say a casino venture’s shuttle boat caught fire and all 50 passengers safely made it to the nearby shore after a rescue operation in the Tampa Bay area.

Port Richey Chief of Police Gerard DeCanio says all passengers and crew were able to reach safety in Port Richie after the fire erupted Sunday afternoon.

DeCanio told The Associated Press that there were no life-threatening injuries, mostly reports of chest pain and smoke inhalation.

(Photo courtesy New Port Richey Police Department)

He says the shuttle boat was close to shore when it had engine problems and the crew decided to turn back.

The shuttle boat carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can’t legally operate close to land.

DeCanio says the shuttle boat was rapidly consumed by fire.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s