One person shot while taking down Christmas lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a 26-year-old man taking down Christmas lights was shot in southeast Wichita Sunday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. Cessna.

The man was shot once and is in stable condition.

“There was a report of shots being fired from the south, approximately five shots being fired..he was struck one time,” said Sgt. Jesse Hancock of the Wichita Police Department.

