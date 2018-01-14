One person shot while taking down Christmas lights

Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a 26-year-old man taking down Christmas lights was shot in southeast Wichita Sunday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. Cessna.

The man was shot once and is in stable condition.

“There was a report of shots being fired from the south, approximately five shots being fired..he was struck one time,” said Sgt. Jesse Hancock of the Wichita Police Department.

KSN will have more information as it becomes available

