Duplex basement fire on Gilbert leaves significant damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire responded to multiple calls of a basement fire inside a duplex on east Gilbert at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Battalion Chief Matt Bowen says calls came in reporting victims in basement, so WFD called in extra crews to battle the blaze.

“It’s extremely tough on basement fires because the products, the heat, the smoke, the toxic gases can’t escape,” Bowen said.

Multiple searches found no residents in the basement. No injuries were reported. Investigators are on scene determining a cause.

Bowen said there was “significant” damage inside.

