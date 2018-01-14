DACA advocates continue efforts locally

By Published:
KSN News.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Closer to home organizers at the Sunflower Community Action group have been working behind the scenes to help lawmakers find a permanent and viable solution that would keep DACA and dreamers here in the United States.

This Saturday the federal government said that it would resume accepting renewal requests for a program that shields from deportation young immigrants who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

Organizer Guadalupe Magdaleno says she hopes that those involved will look at the this as a more humane perspective and not a political one.

“This shouldn’t be a political game, it shouldn’t be about Republicans Democrats, this is the moral thing to do this is about the moral thing to do this is about the values our country lives and guides for,” said Guadalupe Magdaleno, Executive Director Sunflower Community Action.

Right now there are about 6,000 dreamers living in Kansas.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s