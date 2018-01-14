DACA advocates continue efforts locally

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Closer to home organizers at the Sunflower Community Action group have been working behind the scenes to help lawmakers find a permanent and viable solution that would keep DACA and dreamers here in the United States.

This Saturday the federal government said that it would resume accepting renewal requests for a program that shields from deportation young immigrants who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

Organizer Guadalupe Magdaleno says she hopes that those involved will look at the this as a more humane perspective and not a political one.

“This shouldn’t be a political game, it shouldn’t be about Republicans Democrats, this is the moral thing to do this is about the moral thing to do this is about the values our country lives and guides for,” said Guadalupe Magdaleno, Executive Director Sunflower Community Action.

Right now there are about 6,000 dreamers living in Kansas.