‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings police, community together to discuss issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department gave some Wichitans a little pick-me-up at the Towne East Square Mall Saturday morning.

It was all part of the “Coffee with a Cop” program that helps to bring police and the community together to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Officers offered a free breakfast, along with a cup of joe for anyone who wanted to stop and chat.

Also at Saturday’s gathering the Wichita Police Department awarded our very own Chris Arnold with a certificate of appreciation for his service to the community and his interest in improving law enforcement in the city of Wichita.

Thank you @WichitaPolice …I appreciate you protecting and serving our community pic.twitter.com/ndzygvE7Yk — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 13, 2018

WPD was joined by the Eastborough Police Department. The event was hosted by Starbucks.

