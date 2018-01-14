‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings police, community together to discuss issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department gave some Wichitans a little pick-me-up at the Towne East Square Mall Saturday morning.

It was all part of the “Coffee with a Cop” program that helps to bring police and the community together to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Officers offered a free breakfast, along with a cup of joe for anyone who wanted to stop and chat.

Also at Saturday’s gathering the Wichita Police Department awarded our very own Chris Arnold with a certificate of appreciation for his service to the community and his interest in improving law enforcement in the city of Wichita.

WPD was joined by the Eastborough Police Department. The event was hosted by Starbucks.

