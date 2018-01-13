Wichita State Defeats Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Conner Frankamp and Landry Shamet scored 16 points each to help No. 5/5 Wichita State turn back Tulsa, 72-69, Saturday evening at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

The Shockers (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) extended the nation’s longest true road winning streak to 11 – one shy of the school record set by the 2013-14 team.

WSU hit 10 three-pointers on 29 attempts. Frankamp and Shamet made four-each. Markis McDuffie joined them in double-figures with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Sterling Taplin (6-of-10 from three) scored a game-high 26 points for Tulsa and handed out seven assists with one turnover. Former Shocker Corey Henderson Jr. finished with 14 points on 4-of-9 three-point shooting.

Tulsa (10-8, 3-3) hit 12 threes but missed two big ones in the final 20 seconds that would have turned the game.

With WSU leading 71-69, Henderson’s three-pointer for the lead spun in-and-out with 11 seconds to play, and the Shockers cleared the rebound.