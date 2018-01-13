Wichita State Defeats Tulsa

Wichita State Athletics Published:
(KSN graphic)

TULSA, Okla. – Conner Frankamp and Landry Shamet scored 16 points each to help No. 5/5 Wichita State turn back Tulsa, 72-69, Saturday evening at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

The Shockers (15-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) extended the nation’s longest true road winning streak to 11 – one shy of the school record set by the 2013-14 team.

WSU hit 10 three-pointers on 29 attempts. Frankamp and Shamet made four-each. Markis McDuffie joined them in double-figures with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Sterling Taplin (6-of-10 from three) scored a game-high 26 points for Tulsa and handed out seven assists with one turnover. Former Shocker Corey Henderson Jr. finished with 14 points on 4-of-9 three-point shooting.

Tulsa (10-8, 3-3) hit 12 threes but missed two big ones in the final 20 seconds that would have turned the game.

With WSU leading 71-69, Henderson’s three-pointer for the lead spun in-and-out with 11 seconds to play, and the Shockers cleared the rebound.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s