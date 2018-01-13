Wichita marches in the cold for MLK parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While Wichitans marched in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, you could see their breath as they sang and cheered.

Chilling temperatures didn’t stop well over a hundred people from marching in memory of the civil rights movement leader in the 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Wichita.

“We are here to support the community and to honor Dr. King and to show we are still here living the dream he envisioned many years ago,” marcher Kameelah Alexander said.

The parade began at the Christian Faith Centre on south Broadway and ended at the Chester Lewis reflection park on Douglas.

People carried signs and sang songs, including an anthem of the civil rights movement, “We Shall Overcome.”

“They braved it today and they came out and supported. Hats off to all of those who came out in this cold weather and marched and sang and supported,” Bishop Wade Moore, one of the organizers said.

James Vandross, the president of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity local chapter, Eta Beta Lambda, explained that Dr. King was also a member.

“He definitely challenges us to have speeches and say what we mean and be willing to march for it. As you know today’s weather, is that kind of weather he would march through. So we want to show our fraternity brother’s example,” Vandross said.