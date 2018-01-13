Police chase Greyhound bus after passenger reports threats

WADSWORTH, Ill. (AP) – Authorities arrested a man aboard a Greyhound bus after a police chase that began when a passenger called to say a man claiming to have a gun was threatening to kill people.

WISN television in Wisconsin reports that authorities had to use spike strips on the roadway to get the bus to stop on Interstate 94 near the Illinois community of Wadsworth. The bus was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago. It’s not clear why the bus didn’t stop earlier or whether the man who was taken into custody had gun.

The chase late Friday started in southern Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Police say none of the 40 passengers on the bus was injured.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin planned a Saturday afternoon news conference to discuss the case.