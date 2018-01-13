Police chase Greyhound bus after passenger reports threats

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WADSWORTH, Ill. (AP) – Authorities arrested a man aboard a Greyhound bus after a police chase that began when a passenger called to say a man claiming to have a gun was threatening to kill people.

WISN television in Wisconsin reports that authorities had to use spike strips on the roadway to get the bus to stop on Interstate 94 near the Illinois community of Wadsworth. The bus was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago. It’s not clear why the bus didn’t stop earlier or whether the man who was taken into custody had gun.

The chase late Friday started in southern Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Police say none of the 40 passengers on the bus was injured.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin planned a Saturday afternoon news conference to discuss the case.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s