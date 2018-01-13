One person dies in Rice County crash

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash in Rice County.

The crash happened on Friday.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 22nd Rd. north of Ave. Q in Rice County. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Rice County EMS and Rice County Fire responded to the crash.

When authorities arrived at the crash site, they found one vehicle in the west ditch with extensive damage.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

