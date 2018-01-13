Man escaped fire caused by stove in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man escaped an apartment fire in the Plaza Towers in Hutchinson late Friday night.

According to Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Chief Steve Beer, the man narrowly escaped the fire due to the near zero visibility smoke conditions.

Chief Beer said the fire started after a stove in the kitchen of an 11th floor apartment was turned on. The stovetop ignited other material on the stove. Chief Beer said the stove was turned on in order to provide heat for the apartment.

When firefighters first reached the 11th floor of the apartment building, Chief Beer said they encountered moderate smoke. Through the use of a thermal imaging camera they were able to quickly locate the apartment on fire. One sprinkler head was activated and was able to keep the fire under control.

Chief Beer said additional crews evacuated the floors below and above the fire floor and ventilated the building.

The tenant of the apartment was evaluated on the scene by Reno County EMS.

