Kansas wins thriller vs Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A pair of clutch free throws from redshirt-sophomore guard Malik Newman with 15 seconds remaining helped the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks outlast Kansas State, 73-72, Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Senior guard Devonte’ Graham led all players with 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half, and was joined in double figures by sophomore Udoka Azubuike, who turned in an 18-point effort along with eight rebounds and a career-high five blocks.

The win gave Kansas its third-straight and pushed the Jayhawks to 14-3 on the year and 4-1 in league play. Kansas State fell to 12-5 in 2017-18 and 2-3 in Big 12 play.

Finding themselves trailing by three points on two occasions in the final five minutes of action, the Jayhawks got two key 3-pointers from Lagerald Vick to answer the Wildcats’ Dean Wade, who posted five of his 22 points at the 4:58 and 3:30 marks. Newman followed Vick’s buckets with a jumper from the free throw line to give Kansas a 69-67 lead with just under 2:30 to be played in the game.

KSU’s Barry Brown Jr., answered with a 3-point play on an and-one lay-up on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession to give his team back the lead. But Azubuike put Kansas back on top on his offensive rebound and follow on the other end with 90 seconds remaining to give the Jayhawks a 71-70 edge.

Xavier Sneed of K-State was fouled after snaring on offensive board of his own with 30 seconds left, and converted on both free throws to push his team ahead for the final time.