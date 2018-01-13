Holton man sentenced for killing his wife in 2015

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – A Holton man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for killing his wife.

Jackson County authorities say 67-year-old George Fleshman Jr. was sentenced Friday to 9 years and 9 months for second-degree murder.

He was found guilty last month of killing his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth Jane Fleshman, in October 2015.

She died the day after her husband called 911 and said he found her unresponsive at the couple’s home. She was taken to a Topeka hospital where she later died.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.