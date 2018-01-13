Hawaii emergency officials say alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake

HONOLULU (AP) – The Latest on a missile threat mistakenly sent by Hawaii officials (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz says a false alarm about a missile threat was based on “human error” and was “totally inexcusable.”

Schatz went on his Twitter account after emergency management officials confirmed the push alert about an incoming missile Saturday was a mistake, calling for accountability and an alert process that is foolproof.

The alert stated there was a threat “inbound to Hawaii” and for residents to seek shelter and that “this is not a drill.”

The morning alert caused residents to panic.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

8:35 a.m.

Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile threat is a false alarm.

The alert stated there was a threat “inbound to Hawaii” and for residents to seek shelter and that “this is not a drill.”

The alert caused a panic when it went to people’s cellphones Saturday morning but, shortly after, authorities said it was a mistake.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out.