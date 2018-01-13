After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee

By Published:
Mark Wahlberg
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo,Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House on in Chicago. Wahlberg outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine. The former rapper and underwear model known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson with $65 million and The Rock’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel worth $54.5 million(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he made for reshoots on the film “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up.

The actor said Saturday he’ll make the donation in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots.

The agency William Morris Endeavor represents both actors and said it will donate an additional $500,000, also in Williams’ name.

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced.

Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Williams had no immediate comment Saturday. Wahlberg said he “100 percent” supports the right for fair pay in Hollywood.

