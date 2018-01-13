18 year old arrested in connection with Topeka hotel shooting

Logan Lee Able Bartley (Photo courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — On Saturday, a Topeka man was arrested and booked into Shawnee County DOC on charges related to a shooting at the Best Western Hotel in west Topeka.

Logan Lee Able Bartley, 18, of Topeka, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with this investigation.

Jesse Lee McFall, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, according to police.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

