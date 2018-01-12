Woman sentenced to nearly 5 years for bomb threats

Related Coverage Woman charged for making Wellington bomb threats

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who called in two bomb threats in Wellington has been sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Helen Leckrone was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay a little more than $21,000 in restitution. She pleaded guilty in November

Leckrone told officials she called in the threats to Eisenhower Elementary and Triumph Accessories in February of 2017 so she could have her son and fiancee home for the day.

