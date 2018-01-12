Woman sentenced in theft of vehicle with girl inside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A woman has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for stealing a car from a Kansas City, Kansas, gas station as a 3-year-old girl slept in the back seat.

The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Karri Reich was sentenced Friday for attempted kidnapping. She pleaded no contest to the charge last month in Wyandotte County District Court.

KSHB-TV station crew aboard a helicopter spotted the abandoned vehicle in nearby Tonganoxie about an hour after the July theft. Video showed the girl as she ran to an officer. Police say the girl wasn’t hurt but went to a hospital as a precaution.

A co-defendant seen on surveillance video pointing the car out before the theft was previously sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

