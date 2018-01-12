Woman in beheading case not competent for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rachel Hilyard, the woman accused in the decapitation death of 63-year-oldMicki Davis last April, appeared Friday before a Sedgwick County judge for a mental competency hearing. Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder.

The judge agreed with mental health officials that she be sent to Larned State Hospital to test her mental competency and intellect.

“In Miss Hilyard’s case, because of the nature of the crime she’s alleged to have committed, the penalty is life so this can go on for some time,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Bennett said her status will be re-evaluated in 90 days.

Prosecutors said Davis was attacked when she went with her 9-year-old grandson to a home to get property. The boy was able to run away and call 911.

Davis’ decapitated body was found in the garage and her head was in the kitchen sink.

