Texas father charged with murder in death of Indian orphan

By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Authorities are searching for the girl who went missing over the weekend when her father allegedly made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk. Wesley Mathews ordered Sherin Mathews to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their Richardson home at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, according to an arrest affidavit. (Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) – The father of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found near their suburban Dallas home less than a year after she was adopted from an Indian orphanage has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Dallas County court records show 37-year-old Wesley Mathews also faces charges of abandoning a child and tampering with evidence. He is already charged with felony injury to a child.

Police say Mathews told investigators that Sherin Mathews choked on her milk.

Mathews is being held at the Dallas County jail on a $1 million bond. His wife, 35-year-old Sini Mathews, is being held on a charge of abandoning a child.

An attorney for Wesley Mathews did not immediately return a call for comment.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s