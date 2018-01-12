Prosecutors propose May 14 trial date for Manafort, Gates

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump's transition organization is arguing that a government agency improperly turned over a cache of emails to Mueller as part of his investigation into contacts between Trump associates and Russia. The complaint by the transition team is the latest attempt to undermine Mueller's investigation in the public sphere. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team say they intend to seek a May 14 trial date for President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate.

The potential trial date for Paul Manafort and his co-defendant, Rick Gates was referenced in a court filing Friday in which prosecutors said they’d turned over to defense lawyers more than 590,000 items in the case.

It’s not clear if that’s the date the judge will actually accept. Trial dates frequently change and are postponed to give lawyers more time to prepare.

Manafort and Gates were indicted in October in connection to foreign lobbying work and have pleaded not guilty. They’re two of the four people charged so far in Mueller’s investigation.

